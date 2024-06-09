Morgan Nick: Still missing 29 years later

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sunday marks 29 years since Morgan Nick disappeared at an Alma ballpark.

Nick was at a Little League baseball game at the Alma Baseball Complex with her mother on the evening of June 9, 1995, and went to catch fireflies with two friends in a parking lot next to the ballpark.

Her two friends returned, however, six-year-old Morgan did not.

The friends later told police they saw a man who was next to a red camper truck talking to Morgan. She was last seen wearing a green Girl Scout shirt, blue denim shorts and white tennis shoes.

A composite sketch was released in 2001 of the suspected abductor, six years after Nick disappeared.

A poster on the Morgan Nick Foundation’s website includes the composite sketch.

The poster reads:

“I was last seen with Morgan Nick in Alma on Friday, June 9, 1995. Your hesitation to call the police and tell them who I am, for whatever reason, means I could abduct your loved one next time.”

New leads have been released since her disappearance including a red truck with a white camper that police believe was driven by Morgan’s abductor seen at the ballpark the night of her disappearance.

An age progression photo was released in 2020 on the 25th anniversary, showing what Morgan might have looked like at age 31.

In 2021, the FBI asked for information on what they believed was a person of interest in Nick’s disappearance.

Billy Jack Lincks, who died in prison in 2000, was identified as the person of interest.

Lincks reportedly tried to abduct a young girl in Van Buren eight miles from the Alma baseball fields and about two months after Nick’s disappearance.

An Associated Press article said multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, were searching a home in Spiro, Oklahoma, 25 miles southwest of Alma in 2010 and 2017. No evidence was found during either search.

In February 2023, a four-part docuseries produced by acclaimed director Ridley Scott was released on Hulu called “Still Missing Morgan” detailing the investigation into Nick’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on Morgan Nick’s abduction and disappearance is asked to contact the Alma Police Department.

