Morgan County Sheriff's Office to hold Cadet Academy

Jun. 5—The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has opened applications for the 2024 MCSO Cadet Academy.

The academy will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 24-27. It is a free program but has limited seating. Drinks and lunch will be provided each day.

"Students will gain hands-on knowledge about law enforcement topics, including drug awareness, traffic stops, K-9s, firearm safety and more." according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Additionally the group will participate in daily physical training and be able to be certified in CPR.

To apply, visit http://bit.ly/MCSOCadetAcademy.

