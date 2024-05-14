Morgan County Sheriff’s Office completing firearm safety training

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s ‘Range Week’ at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, which means deputies are sharpening their firearm safety and accuracy skills.

Each deputy must complete a qualification course required by the Alabama Peace Officer Standard Training Commission. This helps deputies working directly with handguns, patrol rifles, and any other backup pistols certify their skills.

“In addition to that it helps build our proficiency and confidence among the deputies,” said Lt. Joey Coburn.

Lt. Coburn serves as an instructor for the course. He says each division is required to complete the course annually but the department does its best to “hone in on skills” during quarterly and even monthly training.

“Cops don’t want to use their firearm,” the lieutenant said. “Unfortunately, if it ever comes down to that we just want our guys to be as proficient and confident as possible to keep themselves and the public safe.”

Firearm safety courses are extended to the community. The next quarterly citizen firearm safety training will be available in June.

‘Range Week’ training will continue until this Friday.

