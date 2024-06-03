Morgan County land bank receives grant to purchase and rehab 5 houses

COLUMBUS − The Ohio Department of Development has announced $29.5 million awarded to help with improving housing across the state.

The funding is part of the first round of the Welcome Home Ohio program, which is investing $100 million in grants over two years to help landbanks purchase, rehabilitate or build qualifying residential properties for income-eligible Ohioans. An additional $50 million in non-refundable tax credits is available to landbanks and eligible developers for rehab and new construction projects once a property is sold.

More than $29.4 million in Welcome Home Ohio funding will be awarded to entities in 17 counties to support the creation of 263 owner-occupied, single-family homes.

The Morgan County Land Reutilization Corporation will receive $500,000 in grants to purchase five residential properties and $150,000 in grants to rehabilitate those properties.

