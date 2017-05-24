Morgan century propels England to 339-6 against South Africa

England's Eoin Morgan leaves the pitch after making 107 runs during the one day international against South Africa at Headingley, Leeds, England, Wednesday May 24, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

LEEDS, England (AP) — Captain Eoin Morgan (107) smashed a century and Moeen Ali hit a brisk unbeaten 77 as England scored 339-6 against South Africa in their first one-day international at Headingley on Wednesday.

Morgan hit seven fours and five sixes in his 11th ODI century, his first hundred against South Africa, after AB de Villiers won the toss and opted to field.

Ali needed only 51 balls to reach his total, hitting five fours and as many sixes as he lifted England's total with a 117-run seventh-wicket stand with Morgan.

The performance was an ideal warm-up for England's top-order batsmen ahead of the Champions Trophy, which starts June 1.

Alex Hales made 61 and Joe Root (37) looked good until he top-edged a bouncer from seamer Andile Phehlukwayo (2-59).

Morgan completed his century off 91 balls when he hooked fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for a six over long leg, before being caught in the covers in the 48th over.

Ali provided the innings with an ideal finish by lofting Chris Morris (2-61) over backward square leg for six as England scored 102 runs in the last 10 overs.

Players from both teams wore black armbands and observed a minute of silence before the start of the match in memory of those who died during Monday's attack in Manchester.