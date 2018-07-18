Morgan Beck Speaks Out for First Time Since Drowning Death of Her and Bode Miller's Daughter

The California mother took to social media to express her grief and call on parents to be vigilant when watching their children in an emotional post that came more than a month after her 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier Miller’s death.

Pro volleyball player Morgan Beck, whose daughter with Olympic skier Bode Miller drowned after falling into a pool last month, has spoken out for the first time about the toddler’s tragic death.

The California mother took to social media to express her grief and call on parents to be vigilant when watching their children in an emotional post more than a month after the death of her 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier Miller.

"It’s been 37 days since I’ve held my baby girl," Beck wrote on Instagram, where she shared a photo of her daughter. “I pray to God no other parent feels this pain.”

In addition, Beck, 31, offered her support to Nicole Hughes, a mother who also lost her child in a drowning incident, writing: “My heart is with you … as we walk this journey together."

Hughes’ 3-year-old son Levi died after falling into the deep end of their rental home’s pool during a vacation in Alabama in June.

“He was just so funny, so full of energy," Hughes told WBIR-TV earlier this month. "Looking back I just can't help but think he was able to live so much more life in his three years because of his constant running ... I think we're just grateful that we even had three years with him."

Beck also thanked Scary Mommy, a parenting support website, for helping to spread awareness about pool safety.

“Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4,” Beck wrote. “We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc. at length ... but not the number one risk your children’s lives face ... a silent killer. It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It’s the first step to preventing these types of tragedies.”

Emeline was found unresponsive in a pool while she and Beck were at a neighbor’s Orange County home on June 9. Beck was speaking with friends inside the house when she noticed her daughter wasn’t with her and spotted her in the water.

The toddler was pulled out and a partygoer began CPR as 911 was called. Paramedics continued trying to resuscitate the little girl and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she could not be saved and died the next day.

“We are inspired to make our baby girl’s memory go forth and help prevent as many drownings as possible,” Beck and Miller wrote on their Instagram accounts after a GoFundMe campaign raised thousands in support of the family.

They noted they planned to share the proceeds from the GoFundMe page with “worthwhile causes connected to water safety education."

More than $31,000 had been raised as of early Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

Bode Miller, Wife to Donate Fundraiser Proceeds After Daughter Drowns

Bode Miller's Daughter Wandered Off and Fell Into Swimming Pool in Matter of Moments, Authorities Say

Emotional 911 Calls Released in Death of Bode Miller's Daughter: 'C'Mon Baby Girl!'

Related Articles: