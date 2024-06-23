Morey's Pier in Wildwood temporarily evacuated for police activity on beach: officials

WILDWOOD, N.J. - An increase in police activity forced part of Wildwood's boardwalk to be evacuated for a short time on Saturday evening.

Morey's Pier says they evacuated their Surfside Pier around 7:15 p.m. at the request of police in response to an "unknown incident" on the beach.

"Our evacuation was precautionary and in cooperation with a request of the NWPD for a short period while they investigated a matter unrelated to the pier, boardwalk, any of our guests or employees," Morey's Pier said.

North Wildwood Police say the incident has been concluded, and that there is no threat to the public. No further details have been released.

Surfside Pier was cleared without incident, and re-opened a short time later, according to officials.

The evacuation comes as droves of people flocked to the Jersey Shore to escape the heat wave gripping the region this week.