Morey sentenced to prison for possession of a gun

BRANCH COUNTY — Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady sentenced Trevor Morey, 42, to 23 months to five years in prison on Monday.

"We are dealing with firearms possession by a felon," the judge said after Morey tried to escape from police on Oct. 24 last year.

Morey received 16 months to two years for resisting arrest, receiving the maximum sentence on both charges. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Morey tried but could not convince the judge he should receive probation with county jail time.

O'Grady said a prison sentence was, "in the interest of justice, for a previous felon essentially hiding away from police with the weapon."

Coldwater Police had staked out a Polk Street address with suspected drug activity.

Morey told O'Grady he only went to the house to get his girlfriend, who allegedly went there to use drugs over his objections.

The officer knew Morey and that he had an active warrant from Hillsdale County.

Officers saw Morey flee into the basement as they approached with lights and sirens toward the residence.

After obtaining the owner's permission to pursue Morey, a search could not locate him in the basement. Hearing frantic movement behind a bedroom door, the owner provided the keys.

Officers found Morey on the floor, a pillow across his head, and a rifle across his midsection from a nearby gun rack.

Officers arrested Morey on the warrant and for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said Trevor Morey should go to prison after the convicted felon was found with a gun.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien asked for prison time. Stempien said starting as a juvenile, Morey's record shows 37 criminal arrests. "You got a gun draped across your lap. You're not even supposed to be near guns with your record."

Morey got credit for 174 days served since his arrest.

Stempien said the day after Morey's arrest, Coldwater Police returned to the house and arrested several people for drug possession.

