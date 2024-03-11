Morels are back in Indiana. Here's what you need to know

Morel mushrooms have started popping up in southern Indiana and the tasty morsels will spread north as spring and warmer weather arrives.

The Great Morel tracking map has its first pin in Indiana — a confirmed sighting in Cannelton just north of the Ohio River — and Facebook groups dedicated to Indiana mushrooms are beginning to report the first morel sightings.

Morel season is brief, sometimes lasting only a month, and usually starts in early to mid-April.

Here’s what you need to know about the spring delicacy.

What are morel mushrooms?

Indiana is home to four types of morels. Typically the first to pop up in the state are black morels, which are difficult to spot and a bit more fragile.

Appearing next are half-frees, sometimes called goosenecks or peckerheads. These are longer than other morels and usually are fragile and can crumble.

A yellow morel found by Andrew McCloud. The fungi is a popular delicacy during early springtime in Indiana.

The big and spongy morels, Morchella americana, are the iconic shrooms the commercial industry calls white morels. These are the main attraction as they can grow the largest and are easiest to spot.

Finally, tulip morels show up. Smaller but more abundant, these are the last to appear around the state.

Where can Hoosiers find morels?

Morels are picky and like for things to be just right for them to flourish.

Soil temperatures need to be between 50-60 degrees, and the earth can’t be too wet or too dry.

The sunlight needs to also be the perfect amount, not too sunny or too shady. These specifics become more obvious the more time you spend hunting morels.

One key tip off that morels are ready is the presence of mayapples, a woodland plant with large umbrella-like leaves.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources suggests looking for morels near dead elms, tulip trees and in beech-maple forests.

Morel harvesting laws in Indiana

Hoosiers do not need a license to forage for morels in Indiana if they're planning to eat the morels themselves.

In state parks, mushroom hunting is exempt from regulations that say you need to use marked trails, but the DNR advises caution if one goes off-trail, asking morel hunters to move carefully so as not to disturb native plants or wildlife.

There are some restrictions during hunting seasons, so be sure to check with the latest DNR advisories.

Tips and Tricks: Morel mushroom season is underway in Indiana. What to know about the spring tradition

How to cook morel mushrooms

Morels are very perishable and last only about a week after harvest. It’s best to cook them as soon as you can.

Dozens of recipes are available online, and MidwestLiving has a great variety of different morel dishes, including morel and asparagus pizza, spring ramp pasta with morels and peas and just plain old sautéed morels.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

