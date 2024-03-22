More winter weather bearing down on Mitchell area

Mar. 22—MITCHELL — Spring may have officially arrived for 2024, but winter weather isn't done with the Mitchell area just yet.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said area residents can expect a wide range of conditions this weekend and into next week as a major storm system begins to make its way across the region. That includes the possibility of snow, rain, freezing rain and high winds.

A winter weather watch has been issued for Mitchell, according to the National Weather Service.

A light band of snow is expected to cross the Mitchell area Friday night into early Saturday, but it's a second wave expected to hit later Saturday that has weather experts urging caution.

"As we get into Saturday there should be a small band of snow that moves through the area. Mitchell might see an inch out of that, but that one is not going to amount to a whole lot," Scott Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, told the Mitchell Republic. "Then we move into late Saturday into Monday morning, and that's really the main timeframe when we could see some significant snow."

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-20s to mid-30s during that stretch, which could bring precipitation ranging from rain to freezing rain to snow. It will depend on the temperature at the time and how the storm tracks. Depending on location, snowfall amounts could vary greatly.

For the area along the Missouri River, Weisser said snowfall could amount to an inch or less, while the area along Highway 14, including Huron all the way east to Brookings and Marshall, Minn., could see as much as 12 to 18 inches.

Weisser said Mitchell has received 17.7 inches of snow this winter, far below the average of around 40 inches. Last winter saw above-average snowfall with 58.5 inches of snow.

The uncertainty of just where the storm will hit and fluctuation in temperatures means area residents should be ready for just about anything.

"We know it's going to be a big system, and as you get up toward Highway 14 and points north, it's going to be heavy snow. It's the I-90 corridor that is really going to be a tough call. As the warm air starts coming up Sunday and Sunday night, we could go from snow on Sunday to rain Sunday night and back to snow on Monday," Weisser said.

As the brunt of the storm hits, residents should also be ready for high winds. Even as snowfall could potentially be wrapping up by Sunday, high winds are expected to continue through Tuesday.

Areas that see significant snowfall during the storm will likely experience severe blowing snow and visibility issues while traveling. Those heading out on the road should exercise caution, Weisser said.

"Unfortunately this comes with quite a bit of wind, too, so even though a lot of the snowfall will be ending Sunday evening, we'll have a lot of wind. So in those areas that get six inches or more of snow, you might see some blowing snow across the road on Tuesday," Weisser said.

Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 miles per hour, Weisser said.

"If you're traveling on Sunday or Monday, especially going north, you're going to run into some big problems," Weisser said. "Especially Sunday night, we could see some gusts up to 45 maybe or even 50 miles per hour while it's snowing. Hopefully it's rain, that would be great, but it's still going to be a lot of wind."

The mild temperatures should take the edge off the conditions, Weisser said, but even after the storm system passes, it will be some time before temperatures rise to near-normal levels, which would usually be in the 40s. Any significant snowfall will take a while to melt, and that may keep temperatures below normal for some time.

There is a chance for more winter weather later next week, though Weisser said it's still too far out to know for certain how severe it will be.

"The models are not very consistent, so it's not a serious concern just yet, but there's another system out there Thursday and Friday. So if we have snow on the ground with an inch or two of liquid in it, and we get another system and throw another inch of rainfall on top of that, that will be something to watch where we could get some localized flooding problems," Weisser said. "It's nothing we're really looking at seriously just yet, but it's something we're keeping an eye on."

The American Red Cross offers several safety tips in the event of storms like the one expected this weekend.

* Stay indoors to prevent cold weather injuries like frostbite and hypothermia.

* Drink plenty of warm fluids. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

* If you must go outdoors, dress properly to protect yourself from the cold. Wear layers of loose clothing, a coat, hat, mittens and water-resistant boots. Wear a scarf to cover your face and mouth.

* Know where to go if your home loses power — a friend or loved one's house, a shelter or a warming center.

* Be careful shoveling or plowing snow. Take frequent breaks, and if possible, work with a partner. Stay hydrated. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

* Use ice-melting products to keep your walkways safe at home.

When it comes to travel, the American Red Cross offers the following reminders:

* Avoid travel if you can.

* If you need to go out, pack your car with blankets, warm clothing, a first-aid kit, phone charger and boots. Fill your car with gas.

* Don't follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.

* Don't use cruise control when driving in winter weather.

* Don't pass snowplows.

* Ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.

More weather information can be found at www.weather.gov/fsd.