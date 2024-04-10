More wet weather heading our way...
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about more wet weather heading our way with occasional showers and storms in the forecast
Tara VanDerveer racked up an NCAA record 1,216 wins throughout her 45 seasons coaching in college basketball.
Dan Devine and Ben Golliver talk their way through some of the NBA’s year-end awards and explain why they have anxiety about voting.
An eclipse, an earthquake and unpredictable spring weather launched people into a tailspin. They’re all great fodder for benign conversation.
Two internal whistleblowers at Faraday Future claim the troubled EV company has been lying about some of the few sales it has announced to date. The employees, Jose Guerrero and Victoria Xie, have made those claims in a pair of newly filed lawsuits against Faraday Future and Jia -- as well as the company's head of HR, Nan Yang -- in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging wrongful termination, breach of contract, and infliction of emotional distress. Both lawsuits also highlight what has been the central tension of Faraday Future: that its founder, Jia, allegedly continues to assert control over the company despite having been sidelined in 2022 as the result of an internal probe.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has warned key planks of the bloc's data protection and privacy regime are under attack from industry lobbyists and could face a critical reception from lawmakers in the next parliamentary mandate. "We have quite strong attacks on the principles themselves," warned Wojciech Wiewiórowski, who heads the regulatory body that oversees European Union institutions' own compliance with the bloc's data protection rules, Tuesday.
What does Kansas City need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Wells Fargo sees the S&P 500 rising another 6% this year to 5,535 as investors embrace higher valuations for the benchmark average.
If she's the choice, Lindsey Harding would be the first woman to be hired as a head coach in NBA history.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.
Here are photos of the solar eclipse.
A 2019 rule change by the U.S. medical devices regulator aimed at encouraging innovations targeting insomnia and anxiety is bearing fruit: Neurovalens, a Belfast-based startup that for over a decade has been developing technology to deliver noninvasive electrical stimulation of the brain and nervous system, has just had its second head-mounted treatment device cleared by the FDA. Neurovalens now has two medical devices approved for prescription by doctors in the U.S.: one to treat generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and another targeting insomnia. Its GAD device was approved just last week, and its device for insomnia received FDA clearance last October.
The Fed chairman went out of his way to make it clear this week that the Fed is free from personal or political bias as he continues to navigate a red-hot political year.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.