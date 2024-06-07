More weekend Interstate 17 closures happening this weekend. Here's what to know

A portion of northbound Interstate 17 is scheduled to be closed for the weekend due to pavement improvement work, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

As a continuation of recent weekend closures on I-17, which have caused significant traffic delays over the past weeks, ADOT announced another planned weekend obstruction on the interstate, this time northbound between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads will also be closed, ADOT stated.

The posted detour follows westbound Happy Valley Road to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Loop 303 back to I-17, ADOT said. The detour route from last weekend's southbound I-17 closure, which will operate in the opposite direction during this upcoming closure, helped "move traffic efficiently" during the obstruction, ADOT added.

Crews are continuing a "much-needed project to improve the ride on I-17," ADOT said, adding that this weekend's improvements are the last of an initial four-weekend closure. However, additional I-17 closures or lane restrictions will occur in the future as the work proceeds, ADOT added.

Crews are removing a top layer of older, worn asphalt pavement and will create a smoother surface between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 in a process known as diamond grinding, according to ADOT. The roadwork ensures crews can "safely and effectively" remove the surface asphalt and clear as much dust and debris as possible before the freeway reopens, ADOT said.

As always, ADOT encourages Valley motorists to expect delays and to schedule their commute accordingly, such as allowing extra time for travel and opting for alternate times for departure.

Additionally, ADOT advises drivers to remain on the designated detour route, as using local streets as alternate routes can cause longer delays. Law enforcement officers will be stationed at intersections throughout the area to assist with traffic flow, ADOT added.

Despite lengthy traffic backups being "unavoidable," ADOT also suggested motorists consider using Interstate 10 in the West Valley to northbound Loop 303 as an alternate detour route.

