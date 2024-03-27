More victims sought after Tacoma man charged with child porn and cyberstalking

20-year-old Kaden Ollila of Tacoma was arrested on March 21 and has been federally indicted on cyberstalking and child porn charges out of Alaska.

Homeland Security Investigations is seeking to identify other potential victims. It is not known if there are victims in Western Washington.

It is alleged that Ollila distributed child pornography in late January. He then sent sexually explicit messages to a victim, describing what he wanted to do to her.

Then in early February, court documents say he sent sexual pictures of himself to a victim, along with pictures of child sexual abuse.

Ollila has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of cyberstalking. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

The investigation against Ollila is ongoing. If you have any information or know of any other potential victims, you are asked to call the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 866-347-2423.