Maddow Blog | More unpleasant legal surprises for Trump possible, newly revealed investigations suggest
Surprise court testimony in the Michigan fake electors case revealed that the FBI and DOJ prosecutors are investigating the Michigan fake electors scheme while state investigators continue to do so as well. Craig Mauger, state politics reporter for the Detroit News, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the Michigan case is progressing and what a newly revealed federal investigation might mean for Donald Trump.