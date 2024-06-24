'The more' Trump talks about abortion issue 'the bigger hole he digs for himself': GOP strategist
The Biden campaign is trying to put the issue of abortion in front of voters early and often. Meanwhile, some Trump voters are pushing for a national abortion ban. NBC News' Aaron Gilchrist, MSNBC's Symone Sanders-Townsend, New York Times staff editor for news surveys Ruth Igielnik and republican strategist Susan Del Percio join Chris Jansing to weigh in.