More travails for Gladish community center

May 3—While the Gladish has experienced some turbulent times with local organizations this year, it's assured it can calm the waters.

The Pullman community and cultural center lost its partnership with Terry Buffington Productions in February after a payment dispute. And one of the Gladish's pivotal tenants, the Pullman Community Montessori, faces closing its doors after state regulators initiated steps to revoke its charter in March.

The director of the Friends of Gladish board, John Ayres, mentioned the center has also faced financial challenges, though it's not unusual for charitable groups to run across such difficulties.

"We're always in financial trouble," Ayres said. "We're a nonprofit and take risks that are often tenuous. ... Any nonprofit is going to have challenges in funding and financing, but we're balancing responsibilities."

Kwasi Buffington, assistant director of Terry Buffington Productions, said the organization became partners with the Gladish in early 2023, sharing 15% of its profits for events.

Buffington Productions was founded in Pullman in 2022, with a goal to educate the next generation about the Jim Crow era and share stories of African American people.

Each year it celebrates the anniversary of the Buffington Papers, a collection of Terry Buffington's anthropological work, with a Southern style luncheon and reading.

The event was held in February, but Terry Buffington Productions is still waiting on its share of payments. Kwasi Buffington said about $7,000 in ticket sales were displaced.

Ayres said the money had comingled with regular funds instead of being placed in a separate account, and was spent. He added it wasn't used on a specific project but was transferred into general operating funds.

"We made a mistake, this was unfortunate," Ayres said. "We've been working with the Buffingtons since the very beginning; this is the only thing we got messed up."

Kwasi Buffington said the biggest aspect that's been affected has been the organization's trust in the community and leadership. He added communication through the process wasn't up to par.

The incident has impacted the organization, he said, but it wasn't put in any financial emergency.

The Buffingtons ended their partnership with the Gladish shortly after the mix-up. Ayres said the center was sad to see them go.

Though the amount hasn't been paid, the organizations have been in contact and are expecting to resolve the situation. Ayres said a cashier's check was prepared in late April that will be delivered soon.

The threat of Pullman Community Montessori closing poses a big challenge to the Gladish, Ayres said.

The Montessori, not to be mistaken with the Montessori School of Pullman that has provided daycare, preschool and kindergarten for more than 50 years, has had a rough go in 2024.

In January, Montessori families called for new leadership following multiple allegations against the school. More than 40 complaints were sent to the Washington State Charter School Commission, which investigated and found several violations.

It found the school had insufficient funds to operate, threats of retaliation from the head of school, unsafe behavior in the educational environment like bullying and other forms of noncompliance with state law.

The commission voted in March to begin the process of revoking the Montessori's charter, giving the school an opportunity to appeal its decision within 20 days of issuing the draft resolution.

The Montessori model is an alternative form of education as opposed to traditional schooling. Developed by Italian physician Maria Montessori in the early 20th century, it focuses on children's natural interests and hands-on learning opportunities rather than formal teaching methods.

The Pullman version was certified in 2020 and opened at the Gladish in 2021. It began with about 70 students, which has grown to around 90, and now offers kindergarten through seventh grade. The charter school is an independently operated public school that receives federal and state funding.

Ayres said the Montessori plays a big part in the Gladish's lease agreements. There could be issues if the school went under, he said.

"The Montessori is critical to Gladish and we will be in financial trouble if the charter school goes up," Ayres said. "And the consensus is if the charter school goes it will never come back, which would be unfortunate."

Robin McDonald, chairperson of the school's board of trustees, said the Montessori responded to the notice to revoke the school's charter. Dozens of community members wrote to the charter-school commission in an effort to the Montessori open.

The charter school is still waiting for word from the commission, which will hold a hearing for the appeal before making a final decision.

The Montessori has undergone significant changes in the past month. McDonald said she took over after former board chairperson Beverley Wolff stepped down. Also, Jeneille Branen, a past executive director of Palouse Prairie Charter School, has been serving as the interim head of school part-time while Laylah Bewick is on administrative leave.

McDonald said enrollment has stabilized. Earlier this year the school began with 113 students in August, which dropped to 89.

She said the school's financial situation has also improved after receiving funds from Gov. Jay Inslee, who signed a levy equalization act that provided for schools across the state.

McDonald said the school is also looking into its policies, like a student safety plan, to make enhancements.

With the Montessori's efforts, McDonald is hopeful the commission will reconsider its decision. She said the charter school is too important for the community to lose, and has an immensely positive impact on its students.

"As we move forward we're making sure that we address concerns and that we're making realistic and attainable goals," McDonald said.

The Gladish is also planning an arts venue — the Beatriz Schweitzer Center for the Arts. Ayres said it's an ongoing fundraising effort to construct a state-of-the-art cultural and performance venue.

He said the center has raised around $3.2 million in grants, donations and pledges along with a generous $1.5 million gift from Beatriz and Edmund Schweitzer. Its goal is to raise $10 million, and donations are still needed to meet the goal.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.