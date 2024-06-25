More thunderstorms could be headed to Sacramento Valley and Sierra. What are the chances?

Rain and thunderstorms could trickle into the Sacramento region on Tuesday, the latest forecast shows.

The National Weather Service predicted light rain in the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Nevada foothills in the morning, potentially followed by isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday evening.

The “best chances for any development” will be near the Sierra Nevada crest south of Highway 50, the agency said on X. “When thunder roars, go indoors!”

According to the weather service, lightning may increase the chance of wildfires breaking out in the region.

Light showers and virga are moving through the Valley this morning with the potential of isolated thunderstorms continuing through this evening. Best chances for any development will be near the Sierra Crest, south of Hwy. 50. When thunder roars, go indoors! #Cawx pic.twitter.com/4lJVlJbsiJ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 25, 2024

What are the chances for thunderstorms?

In the Sacramento Valley and Sierra foothills, there will be a 10% to 15% chance of “stray isolated thunderstorms” on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, in the mountains, there was a 15% to 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms later in the day, the weather service said.

The agency warned of “possible fire starts due to a few stray lightning strikes” as well as gusty winds, brief heavy rain and small hail.

What’s in the weather forecast for Sacramento?

In Sacramento, there was a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast.

The day will be mostly sunny and hot, the weather service said, with a high temperature of around 97 degrees and southwest winds up to 8 mph.

The low temperature on Tuesday will be around 62 degrees.

The forecast for the rest of the week calls for dry and sunny weather.

How to stay safe when lightning strikes

The National Weather Service has a few safety tips for those potentially affected by thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

The agency advises people to stay indoors and stay away from trees and tall objects.

If you encounter smoke, call 911, the weather service said.

