More Texas restaurants turning to AI, technology advancements

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Digital menus, contactless ordering and robot servers are just a few of the technology investments some restaurants are considering this year.

According to the National Restaurant Association’s 2024 State of the Restaurant Industry Report, more restaurants are turning to technology.

The report said 60% of restaurant operators nationwide plan to make technology investments to enhance the customer experience.

“How are the different ways that we can apply today’s latest technologies to create a better customer experience?” Joe Monastero, Texas Restaurant Association

That follows a growing trend of more businesses turning to technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, about 25% of small businesses said they are using or testing AI so they can outpace competitors.

Automating certain tasks

Joe Monastero is the chief operating officer for the Texas Restaurant Association.

Monastero said restaurants are looking at technology that can automate certain tasks behind the scene.

“AI is certainly being incorporated now into things like calling up and having an interactive conversation to place a to-go order,” Monastero said. “That saves the person needing to be on the phone, giving more time and attention to the customer that’s standing right in front of them.”

Monastero said restaurants are also using technology to help better predict things they need.

“The amount of food they need to have, how to control their food costs,” Monastero said. “So applying those technologies and finding that right combination is really where everyone will be focused most.”

‘It’s helpful’

At K BBQ, rolling around from table to table, you can find a robot server bringing food to customers.

The restaurant incorporated the robot ever since it opened in 2021.

General Manager Mario Cotto said there are white dots on the ceiling that help the robot navigate throughout the restaurant.

K BBQ said its robot helps servers by bringing food to customers. (Photo: KXAN)

“It has multiple cameras where it’ll kind of visualize itself and a map where it’s at in the restaurant,” Cotto said. “It will go to any of the tables whenever it’s input what table to go to.”

Cotto said the robot beefed up their workforce and helped save them time.

“Whenever it gets really, really busy here, we have two of those things running around,” Cotto said. “It’s like two other people kind of working for us. It’s really helpful.”

Whether it is delivering food or singing happy birthday, Cotto said this technology frees up their servers to focus more on customer service.

“The robots can kind of do all the hard labor work for us,” Cotto said. “It creates a better relationships for us and customers.”

