More sunshine, warming trend before rain returns Tuesday

Skies turned mostly sunny, as drier air arrived with high pressure southeast of the region, allowing temperatures to warm up into the mid-60s in a southeasterly flow.

Some clouds will move back in late tonight and Monday, but there will be some sunshine, which will boost temperatures to reach 70 degrees, he best day of the week.

A cold front dropping slowly southeast will trigger some showers beginning late Monday night into Tuesday. Indications are that off and on showers will persist into Wednesday, as a wave moves along the frontal boundary.

Dry weather and some sunshine will return briefly late in the week, before the next system moves in from the southwest next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Clouds linger, late clearing. High 65

Monday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 71 (48)

Tuesday: Showers, storm. High 69 (53)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 58 (48)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 58 (40)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain later. High 57 (41)

Saturday: Showers, breezy. High 55 (47)

