More than the sun and moon converging is making this total solar eclipse remarkable.

While your view is already trained upward at the sky for the total solar eclipse on April 8, you could catch some phenomena that can't be seen any other time.

The once-in-a-lifetime occurrence here in Vermont means locals can see moments that have inspired iconic images and art depicting the solar eclipse. Maybe you recall the logo for the mid-2000s show "Heroes" on NBC. The "o" was an eclipse image which showed the last bits of sunlight concentrated in one area before being totally obscured by the moon. Did you know this particular moment has a name and you have a chance to see it or capture it (with the right gear of course) on Monday?

Here are some things take notice of and the words to put to what you are seeing during the total solar eclipse.

Professor of Physics and St. Michael's College's resident astrophysicist, Alain Brizard discusses what makes this total solar eclipse special and what else to look for in the sky. Pictured April 1, 2024 Brizard stands in front of images that show the diamond ring effect (left) and Baily's beads (right) which may be observable right before and right after totality on April 8.

Diamond ring effect and Baily's beads

The description above of the "Heroes" logo refers to what's called the diamond ring effect. One section on the edge of the disc will be extra bright and resemble a diamond sparkling on a circular wedding band. Astrophysicist Alain Brizard, who is professor of physics at St. Michael's College described it as "the sun's last attempt to be relevant." This happens within moments of the moon fully obscuring the sun.

After the diamond ring effect, you may notice what's called Baily's beads. This will look like small beads of light chained together along one edge of the circle. The topography of the moon is varied with mountains and valleys so the Baily's beads phenomenon is caused by the sunlight peeking through some of those lower level valleys, Brizard explained.

Once the Baily's beads disappear, this is your indication that totality has begun. This is also the moment you can remove your solar eclipse glasses and external filters covering cameras, telescopes or binocular lenses for about 3 minutes and 15 seconds (the estimated totality time for the Burlington area) only. At the end of totality the same thing will happen again, though in reverse. Be sure to put your glasses back on before Baily's beads appear again.

The moon's path will make a diagonal pass from the bottom right to the upper left of the sun. Look for the diamond ring effect and Baily's beads at the top left before totality and then near the bottom of the sun at the end of totality. You can see a simulation of the entire eclipse from the vantage point of Burlington at https://eclipse2024.org/eclipse-simulator/2024/index.html?city_id=41016.

Five planets may be visible in the day sky during the time the skies darken during a total solar eclipse on April 8. Here's where to locate those planets in relation to the sun and moon, as seen through Sky & Telescope's sky chart.

Here's a breakdown of timing for the Burlington area. (Note: times are expressed in p.m.):

2:13 and 46 seconds - Partiality begins

3:25 and 57 seconds - Diamond ring effect (lasts 5 seconds)

3:26 and 2 seconds - Baily's beads (lasts 5 seconds)

3:26 and 7 seconds to 3:29 and 26 seconds - TOTALITY (three minutes and 19 seconds in Burlington area. Only time when glasses and filters can be off.)

3:29 and 20 seconds put eclipse glasses and filters back on for safety

3:29 and 26 seconds - Baily's beads and then Diamond ring effect

4:38 and 46 seconds - Partiality ends

What to look for during totality - from planets to prominences from the sun

While the sun will be covered up by the moon, viewers will have the opportunity to see details of the sun and sky that normally can't be seen due to the brightness of the sun. The sun's chromosphere may be visible briefly; it would look like a thin, red layer around the sun. Red, tongue-like protrusions extending off the surface of the sun, called prominences, may also be observed. Assuming the skies are clear, the sun's corona is likely to be seen even without the use of magnification. The corona would look like a ghostly white halo surrounding the sun.

While the skies turn dark, you may be able to spot some planets and stars during the day time. "It looks like the skies will be crowded," Brizard said looking at a night sky map during the time of the eclipse. From left to right, Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Saturn and Mars would fall in a line along their orbit of the sun. Venus may be one of the brightest objects in the sky with Sirius being the brightest star in the sky while our sun's light is dimmed. Brizard also suggested looking for two prominent red spots. To the left of the sun and moon will be Aldebaran the eye of the Taurus constellation and Mars, further to the right of the convergence.

A look at a sky chart from Sky & Telescope shows what other celestial bodies might be visible during the day as the sky darkens during the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Sirius might be the brightest star in the sky at the time and Venus may also appear during the day.

A mirrorball of little partial eclipses

For some fun, you could project hundreds of little partial eclipses on the ground during the time before and after totality. Take a colander or anything with small holes in it and hold it up to the light while watching the ground. Like a mirrorball, the colander will scatter eclipse shapes across the ground. Brizard said it works best to stand on concrete or a flat surface, rather than grass or dirt. The scientific process that creates this effect has a name: camera obscura.

Why this total solar eclipse is special

There are some factors that make this eclipse special even among other total solar eclipses. The relative sizes of the moon and sun, when viewed from earth, will be about as equal as it gets. This means no "ring of fire" around the moon and the surface of the sun will be covered without too much of the corona being obscured.

This optimal alignment can only occur because of where the moon is in its elliptical orbit around the earth and where the earth is in its elliptical orbit around the sun. The moon, for instance, will be at its perigee − the closest it gets to the earth − one day earlier on April 7. So, the moon will appear larger than normal and larger than the 2017 eclipse. On the other hand, the earth's orbit puts the sun at its mid-point, size-wise and closeness to our planet. In January the earth is the closest it gets to the sun, also called perihelion, and in July the earth is furthest from the sun during its orbit, called aphelion.

A poster for St. Michael's College's event where Director of Physics and astrophysicist, Alain Brizard discussed interesting details about the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.

Also interesting is the timing of the sun's solar cycle. Every eleven years or so the sun reaches its maximum level of activity and right now we are in that phase. That means more prominences, sun spots or coronal mass ejections can happen and solar winds bring more magnetic storms to earth which produce the aurora borealis. Sun astrophotographers, in particular, will be using the three and half minutes of moon coverage to get as many photos as they can to study the sun's corona during this time.

Solar eclipses are categorized and belong to a series, which the ancient Babylonians first began tracking. The path of moon's shadow on the earth starts at one of the poles and travels toward the other pole over time, ending that series. This particular eclipse will be part of the Saros 139 series which began in 1501 and will end in 2763. Brizard said it is an unusual astronomical situation to take part in something that began as far back as the renaissance period in earth's history.

As much as there is so much to see, categorize and document, Brizard says it may be best to leave all that up to the scientists and don't forget to experience the moment as a human being who happens to be upon this earth, in this place in an auspicious time. It's a great community building event, he said, and it may be best to forego all the equipment and just look up. "We spend our lives looking at screens and kids − they're always looking at screens," he said. "For three minutes or an hour on Monday the 8th, everybody will be outside. As a community, people will be looking at the same place in the sky."

