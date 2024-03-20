More sub-$300K single-family homes coming to Monroe County. Find out where.

Construction workers install a roof in a neighborhood expansion in Prominence Fields in southwestern Ellettsville on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

A Bloomington developer plans to build more single-family homes in Ellettsville at a starting price of under $300,000.

Valu-Built Construction has received approval for another 17 homes in the Prominence Fields neighborhood, which will end up with 61 homes altogether.

At the low end, the homes measure about 1,250 square feet, with prices starting at $285,000, said Sable Beyers, owner of Beyers Realty, who has represented buyers and sellers in the neighborhood, which is about three-quarters of a mile south of the Edgewood schools.

Ernest Xi, co-owner of Valu-Built, said lot and home sizes vary, and include a 4,900-square-foot home the developer recently sold.

He said the company sees a lot of buyers from large area employers, such as Boston Scientific, Cook and Crane Army Ammunition Activity.

Xi said the lack of supply of homes in Bloomington is pushing more home buyers to Ellettsville. While many builders in Bloomington target buyers who can pay more than $400,000, Xi said Valu-Built tries to offer homes starting at below $300,000, while still providing high-end finishes including granite or quartz countertops.

A truck dumps gravel along the site of a future road in a neighborhood expansion in southwestern Ellettsville on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Beyers said prices in Ellettsville are catching up to those in Bloomington.

“It’s developing very quickly,” she said.

Ellettsville Planning Director Denise Line said while higher interest rates and rising costs of raw materials have slowed interest in new homes to some extent, the demand for housing in Ellettsville remains high.

Town Council member Bill Ellis said the Greater Ellettsville Chamber of Commerce, Ellettsville Main Street, Envision Ellettsville and others have helped establish the town as a welcoming place.

“They really attract people living here,” he said.

Ellis said Monroe County, like many places across the country, needs more homes, and to get affordable homes, communities need more housing of all types.

“Any housing that goes in, that’s a plus,” he said.

Housing sales in Monroe County fell 17% in the last three months — November to February — but prices rose 6%, averaging near $286,000, according to the Indiana Association of Realtors.

Across the state, more than 13,000 homes were for sale in January, nearly double the number recorded in January 2022, though the association said active listings remained below pre-2020 levels.

“Inventory still remains 25% below January 2018 and 75% below 2011, as longer-term supply challenges continue to impact Indiana’s housing market, the IAR said.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Valu-Built to build more single-family homes in Ellettsville