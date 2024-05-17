More storms moving through North Florida, bringing 70-mph wind gusts. See Tallahassee radar

Strong storms are making their way across Florida's Panhandle and North Florida this morning, one week after three tornadoes hit the area.

Two people were confirmed killed during the May 10 tornadoes: a 47-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl.

➤ Watch Tallahassee radar

On Friday, May 17, a 70-mph wind gust was recorded at a weather station on Cape San Blas early this morning, along with another 70-mph wind gust at Apalachicola shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service Tallahassee warned Apalachicola and neighboring coastal counties could see 50- to 70-mph winds as a storm passes moves through the area before 7 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for some areas until 7 a.m.

See the latest watches and warnings in effect for Tallahassee, Florida; Leon County, Tallahassee

Forecast for Tallahassee.

Radar for Leon County, including Tallahassee, Panama City, Florida

Rainfall expected? See the latest forecast for Tallahassee, Panama City

Weekend weather forecast for Tallahassee, Florida

Friday : A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday : Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph.

