More storms, heavy rain on the way Thursday

Showers and storms have been dropping heavy rain across parts of New Mexico Wednesday. Another round of heavy rain will be possible with more showers and storms on Thursday.

Widespread showers and storms developed across New Mexico Wednesday. These storms dropped heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Some of this rain has also been falling over burn scar areas, where Flash Flood Warnings were in effect. It was also another hot day. Albuquerque once again hit 100° this afternoon. Some showers and storms are still moving through New Mexico tonight, with a few isolated showers to start the day Thursday.

More monsoon moisture moves into New Mexico Thursday morning. This will combine with an upper level disturbance that will move across the state Thursday afternoon, along with a faster moving westerly jet stream. All of this means that we will again see even more numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially by Thursday afternoon, and that these storms could drop even heavier rainfall, but that they will be moving at a faster speed from west to east. There is once again a very high risk of burn scar flash flooding on Thursday. More of New Mexico are under a Flood Watch, including the Albuquerque Metro. Storms will taper off through Thursday night. Drier air will briefly bring in quieter weather and more sunshine Friday all across New Mexico. A couple spotty showers can’t be ruled out though.

Some areas will stay dry into Saturday, but another surge of monsoon moisture will begin to move into the state to start the weekend. Moisture will increase on Sunday, bringing more widespread chances for showers and storms again. This will continue into Monday. Storm chances become more isolated into the middle of next week.

