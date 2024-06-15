More storms caused serious damage in Muskingum County on Friday. Here’s the latest update.

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A brief, but hard-hitting storm took down trees and shut down roads on Friday evening in the Avondale area according to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.

The storm, which featured high winds, hail and heavy rain, ripped through the southern half of the county from the north around hit the region around 5:45 p.m.

A large tree was down and laying across both lanes of Ohio 93 near the Jonathan Creek bridge, and the MCSO said just before 7 p.m. that Ohio 93 is closed between U.S. 22 and Powell Drive as crews were in the area assessing damage.

According to multiple posts on Facebook, trees were also down on Darlington Drive just north of Maysville High School.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if all possible.

Please check back for updates as they become available.

A recent severe storm spawn an F-2 tornado in Frazeysburg on June 6. And in April four tornados touchdown in parts of Muskingum and Guernsey counties.

Zanesville Times Recorder