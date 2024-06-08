More storm chances on the way this weekend

It was another hot day with more storms across New Mexico Friday. Storm chances increase through Sunday.

It has been another very hot day across New Mexico, with most of the state climbing back into the triple-digits and 90s. Showers and storms have developed across New Mexico Friday afternoon as well. In the Albuquerque Metro we tied a record high temperatures of 100° before showers move din. Some of the rain made it to the ground, especially around Los Lunas and Rio Rancho, but for most of the Metro, gusty outflow winds were the big story. Wind gusts up to nearly 60 mph have been recorded, causing areas of low visibility due to blowing dust and sand. Scattered showers and storms continue to move through eastern New Mexico tonight. These showers and storms will continue to fizzle out tonight as the winds will also relax too.

Another hot day is on the way Saturday, with high temperatures only a degree or two cooler than today. Western New Mexico will see drier weather, while afternoon storms are likely again across the eastern half of the state and the northern mountains. Higher chances for showers and storms move into eastern and northern New Mexico Sunday and Monday as better moisture moves into those parts of the state Sunday morning. The highest chances for rain are going to be in northeast and east-central New Mexico, where a couple strong thunderstorms will be possible. Temperatures will be much cooler Monday afternoon in northeastern New Mexico, while the rest of the state will see cooler temperatures as well.

Drier and warmer weather returns statewide on Tuesday. A stretch of triple-digit heat will begin again in southern and southeastern parts of New Mexico, with the heat sticking around into the end of next week. Isolated afternoon storms are possible again next Friday.

