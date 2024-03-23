Fresh round of weekend snow takes aim at southern Alberta

A multi-day snowfall event spanned southern Alberta this week, and with very little breathing room in between storms, the next snowy system takes aim for this first full weekend of spring. Talk about timing.

While the snow intensity will be less than the mid-week blast that dropped as much as 25 cm, it will likely still have an impact on travel throughout the weekend. Another 10-20 cm is forecast in the hardest hit areas.

Saturday through Sunday: Another round of snow spreads across southern Alberta

The snow will begin in the Calgary area early Saturday, spreading east throughout the day. With the colder temperatures in place, more light fluffy snow is anticipated.

Winter driving will be put to the test once again, as areas along the QE2 south of Calgary, as well as the Trans-Canada Highway, will face deteriorating conditions through Saturday and into Sunday.

Flurries will persist into Sunday before gradually easing throughout the day. A widespread 10-20 cm of snow is forecast.

Additional snow helpful to severe drought conditions

Although the snow may cause travel slow downs and disruptions, the additional moisture continues to be great news in helping to alleviate the very dry and extreme drought conditions across the region. Any precipitation at this time certainly helps, especially up in the mountains.

Officials say the snowpack is really low for this time of year, which could be a major concern for the wildfire season ahead.

