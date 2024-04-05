More Showers Friday
More Showers Friday
Burns said Thursday that his horizon is aimed at pursuing a pro hoops career. But the exchange with reporters about NFL interest didn’t come without at least a tiny hitch in his answer.
The latest update on the labor market is expected to show some signs of cooling, particularly in wages, which would be a welcome sign in the fight against inflation.
Iowa and UConn face off in the Final Four round of March Madness this Friday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
'No unexpected coin avalanche': The slim, secure bifold easily keeps all your essentials organized, fans say.
It's another milestone for Wemby.
Mitchell will be eligible for a $200 million extension this summer. Will he sign it or keep open his option to test free agency?
Malik Monk, one of the best sixth men in the league this season, was having a career year in Sacramento before he went down on Friday night.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
Aziaha James scored all but four of her 29 points in the second half to lift NC State to its second Elite Eight appearance in the last three seasons on Friday night.
“It feels very much like a slap in the face and much more personal than even just about the money.”
Hidalgo had to miss four minutes in the second quarter as Notre Dame staffers removed the stud.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Here's how to attend the 2024 NY Auto Show, including where, when and how much it costs. Can't go in person? Follow it all live on Autoblog.
Welcome to Startups WeeklySign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. There's not that much news from me this week, but I've been doing a ton of prep for TechCrunch Early Stage taking place in Boston on April 25. Stability AI bids adieu to its founder and chief executive, Emad Mostaque, who's decided to chase the decentralized AI dream, leaving the unicorn startup without a permanent CEO.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 ended on March 25. Here are the best tech deals that are still live.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
Threads, the Twitter-like app from Instagram, is adding live scores for sports games. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that Threads has started testing live scores for NBA games, and that the platform plans to add support for additional leagues in the future. The launch of the feature comes as Threads continues to take on X, which has had live scores for sports games for around a decade now.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
The prospect of a reversal from interest-rate hikes continues to buoy investors' spirits.