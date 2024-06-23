More showers expected in Central Florida on Sunday

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/7-AM-WX-SENTINEL-062324.mp4

Showers and cloudy skies are expected in Central Florida on Sunday, Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Zach Covey said.

Showers today will develop in the western area of the state and will move slowly to the east before they move to the south by late this evening, Covey said. Storms will be moving at 5 mph to 10 mph, making heavy rain and localized flooding a threat.

The high today will be 90 degrees and the low will be 75 degrees. Rain chances are 60%.