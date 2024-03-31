More showers Easter Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Easter, Utah! Active weather will remain in place Easter Sunday as a low pressure system rotates through the state.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the valleys statewide with heavy mountain snowfall. The northern mountain areas remain under a winter weather advisory through midnight tonight, and the southern ranges have a winter storm warning expiring at noon. Temperatures will climb to the low 50s for the Wasatch front with highs in the mid-50s for St. George.

The Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Mountains, including the Wasatch Plateau and Western Uintas, is in effect through midnight tonight. Throughout this advisory, the mountains are expected to pick up an additional 6-12″. Although the winter alerts will expire today, some lingering moisture will remain on Monday and provide isolated rain and snow showers. While snow levels will largely remain above 6,000 feet. Some snowfall is expected in the mountain valleys, and an additional 1-3″ is possible today with few snow showers on Monday. Travel will be impacted with winter driving conditions, and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

On Monday, the storm system moves southeast and begins to move away from the state. The threat for isolated showers remains with a greater focus on southern Utah Monday evening. High pressure then sets up on Tuesday and should usher in a period of dry weather with significant warming. Daytime highs are expected to rebound from the low 50s along the Wasatch Front early in the week, to near 70 degrees by Thursday. Stay tuned.

Bottom line?! A low pressure system rotating through the state will keep moisture in place. Valley rain and mountain snow showers linger into Monday.

Stay tuned to your 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

