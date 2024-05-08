More severe storms in Columbus possible Wednesday, NWS says

Mother Nature may not be done with Columbus yet.

After a stormy Tuesday night brought tornado warnings, heavy rain and a flood advisory to central Ohio, severe storms are still possible Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

However, the Columbus area no longer has a hazardous weather outlook—a statement released by NWS describing severe storm risks—and the chances of severe weather Wednesday are "marginal", according to a NWS map published on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Severe thunderstorms will be possible again later this afternoon and evening with the highest threats along and south of the Ohio River. pic.twitter.com/TtVWUbMKTB — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 8, 2024

Tuesday's storms swept through around 10:30 p.m., prompting a series of tornado warnings north of Columbus. NWS assessment teams will have to investigate before a tornado can be confirmed, although there were no reported sightings of a tornado near the Columbus area on social media Wednesday morning.

While there are no widespread reports of a Columbus-area tornado, they were reported on the ground at 10:18 p.m. near Morrow in Warren County; around 9 p.m. at New Bremen in Auglaize County; at 8:54 p.m. near Newberry Township in Miami County; at 8:48 p.m. near Bradford in Darke and Miami counties; and at 8:35 p.m. just west of New Knoxville in Auglaize County.

NWS teams will be conducting storm surveys in Warren, Butler, Darke and Mercer counties today to confirm these tornadoes, according to a post on X.

Columbus weather for the week of May 8, 2024

Columbus is in for a wet week, according to NWS Wilmington's seven day forecast.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 61. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 71. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday : A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night : A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday : Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night : A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Sunday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday : A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night : A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Dispatch reporter Shahid Meighan contributed to this report.

