More Salinas Flooding.

TechCrunch

Varaha has attracted investor interest as an end-to-end developer for carbon credits that it generates by working with thousands of smallholder farmers yielding crops on a total land of over 700,000 acres across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Kenya. Generally speaking, carbon offsets are granted when an organization or company engages in a practice that reduces CO2 emissions, such as replacing fossil-fuel-based energy sources with renewable energy sources, or (rarely) removes CO2 from the atmosphere through technology like carbon capture. Polluters then purchase these offsets to counter the CO2 they're emitting, which lets them claim to be reducing their emissions or heading toward "net zero" carbon emissions.