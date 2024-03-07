More Salinas Flooding.
A third atmospheric river this month is bringing flooding and mudslides to parts of waterlogged California. Here’s the latest on the storm.
Varaha has attracted investor interest as an end-to-end developer for carbon credits that it generates by working with thousands of smallholder farmers yielding crops on a total land of over 700,000 acres across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Kenya. Generally speaking, carbon offsets are granted when an organization or company engages in a practice that reduces CO2 emissions, such as replacing fossil-fuel-based energy sources with renewable energy sources, or (rarely) removes CO2 from the atmosphere through technology like carbon capture. Polluters then purchase these offsets to counter the CO2 they're emitting, which lets them claim to be reducing their emissions or heading toward "net zero" carbon emissions.
Over the past few decades, extreme weather events have not only become more severe, but are also occurring more frequently. Neara is focused on enabling utility companies and energy providers to create models of their power networks and anything that might affect them, like wildfires or flooding. The Redfern, New South Wales, Australia-based startup recently launched AI and machine learning products that create large-scale models of networks and assess risks without having to perform manual surveys.
The stories you need to start your day: California’s record rainfall, King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The Bears make two of the top three picks. J.J. McCarthy goes top five. One of the best prospects period falls to 15. Charles McDonald and Nate Tice have some fun in their post-combine mock.
Where might he land?
This might be one of the craziest years ever for the coaching carousel with all the movement that could take place after the season.
The Celtics still own the league’s best record by a country mile, but their duality was on full display Tuesday night.
Tim Wakefield, who died Oct. 1, predeceased his wife after his battle with brain cancer.
Both loofah lovers and washcloth fans are going to want to pay attention.
No need to wait until next week for free agency to start, we tell you where everyone is going right now. Fantasy expert Tera Roberts joins Matt Harmon for our annual free agency matchmaking show. Harmon and Roberts react to the franchise tag deadline and other major pre-free agency moves that have taken place earlier this week.
Like J.J. McCarthy, Nix and Penix each have very strong differing opinions about them. Unlike McCarthy, they don’t have the elements of age or a forecasted high ceiling working in their favor.
The Kia EV9 is a popular new SUV, but the automaker is discounting the three-row to help make up for no U.S. tax credits.
Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine. Meanwhile, Mitchell may wind up as the first cornerback drafted after his impressive workout.
How do you make kickoffs more exciting without significantly increasing the injury rate? NFL special teams coordinators may have found the way.
New York Community Bancorp made a dramatic attempt to regain investor confidence by announcing a $1 billion infusion from a group that includes former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
To nobody's surprise, the Russell Wilson era is over in Denver.
A topical foam that can grow new hair? Yep, and doctors say it actually works.
An offshoot of the popular "looksmaxxing" online trend, "starvemaxxing" is getting pushback for its health concerns.
Bush returned his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an NCAA investigation found that Bush and his family received impermissible extra benefits.