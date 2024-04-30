More rules proposed for owning dogs, cats in Wichita, including mandatory microchipping

A new proposal could require Wichita pet owners to microchip their cats and dogs.

Jan Jarman, assistant city attorney, presented the recommendation from an Animal Control Advisory Board subcommittee last week during a Wichita City Council workshop at City Hall.

“We think it would help get animals back into their homes when animals are found running the streets,” Jarman said at the April 23 workshop. “If every animal was required to have a microchip, it would help us keep them out of the shelter, which is our goal, and we think we could implement that.”

A microchip is roughly the size of a grain of rice and is implanted between a pet’s shoulder blades. The chip includes a 15-digit code with the owner’s information, but does not have GPS or tracking capabilities.

“It is the best thing your animal can have, other than a collar and ID tag, for any rescue, shelter, or vet to return them to you,” Jordan Bani-Younes, director of communication with the Kansas Humane Society, said in an email to the Wichita Eagle.

According to Bani-Younes, 1 in 3 pets go missing over their lifetime, and having a microchip could help return pets to their owners.

The Eagle reached out to the city to see when the proposal would be brought to the city council for a vote.

Other animal advisory board recommendations

The proposed microchipping requirement isn’t the only new change the advisory board is recommending to the city council.

Here’s a brief look at some other changes the subcommittee is recommending:

Licensing requirements for cats in addition to dogs A three-year license option $15 license for an altered dog and $50 for an unaltered dog Eliminate current fence discount and microchip discount on dog licenses Allow three dogs and three cats per household (The current limit is two dogs and two cats.) Have a dedicated employee to administer the licensing program Partner with the humane society for rabies and licensing before animals leave the shelter Send reminders and phone calls to increase licensing enforcement Make the licenses more readable and improve quality to encourage people to purchase them every year

Jarman said the Wichita Police Department reports it does not have the staffing to require licenses for both cats and dogs, and instead it recommends increasing the dog license rates and considering cat license requirements later. The police force also reportedly does not have the funds to add a dedicated employee for the licensing program.

The WPD does support a license fee change, however, instead recommending $20/$40 per dog compared to the $15/$50 recommended by the committee.

What are the current city laws regarding pet ownership?

While it is not currently a requirement to microchip your pets, there are still other ordinances in place for pet owners in Wichita.

If you have a dog older than five months within Wichita city limits, you must obtain a dog license every year. Dog licenses cost $46, but there are discounts if the dog is spayed or neutered, microchipped or lives in a fenced area.

Dogs also have to be vaccinated for rabies at least every three years by a licensed veterinarian, and a vaccination tag must be assigned to the dog every year.

There’s also a leash law in place in Wichita, which makes it a misdemeanor to allow your pet to run free in unfenced areas within city limits. This applies to all animals except cats.