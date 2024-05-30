More road work begins June 3 in Sheboygan. Here's where and what to know.

SHEBOYGAN – This June, the northbound right lane of South 14th Street between Indiana Avenue and Illinois Avenue in Sheboygan will be closed.

The closure will begin June 3 and is expected to last three weeks.

The lane will be closed for road and sidewalk repairs, the Department of Public Works said.

Slowing down and using caution in the construction zone is requested by the department.

Additionally, Indiana Avenue is currently closed between South Ninth and South 10th streets.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Sam Bailey at sgbailey@gannett.com or 573-256-9937. To stay up to date on her stories and other news, follow her on X (Twitter) @SamarahBailey.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan road work, lane closures set to begin on South 14th Street