'More at risk than everyone else': Advocates say more needs to be done to protect farmworkers

Those advocating for farmworker safety are hopeful that employers and lawmakers unite in a common goal of making sure those employees are protected both on the job and when traveling to and from their work sites.

Among the safety concerns voiced by advocates: making sure the buses that transport workers have seat belts and proper ventilation. In some cases, seats inside these buses have been removed, leaving empty space to accommodate more passengers. Also, some buses have the tops taken away to provide more air circulation.

In May, an old school bus carrying 53 farmworkers from Gainesville to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon was sideswiped by a pickup truck on State Road 40 West. The bus crashed, killing eight workers onboard and injuring dozens more.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Bryan Maclean Howard, the driver of the pickup, and charged him with eight counts of DUI manslaughter and 11 counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury. The 41-year-old Dunnellon man faces life in prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors said. Howard is being held without bail at the Marion County Jail.

This drone photo shows the bus that overturned on May 14 in west Marion County. Eight farmworkers aboard died.

Howard told investigators he smoked marijuana oil and took took prescription pills the night before the crash.

Seat belts were not required on this bus

According to Florida law, "a farm labor vehicle having a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 pounds or less must be equipped at each passenger position with a seat belt assembly that meets the requirements established under Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 208, 49 C.F.R. s. 571.208."

The bus that crashed apparently was too big to be covered by this law. And it was not equipped with safety belts, FHP officials said.

"Most often farmworkers are being transported in buses, school buses, and these are not manufactured with seat belts. The Department of Transportation does not require this," said Lori Johnson, legal director/senior attorney at the Farmworker Justice advocacy group, in an interview aired on WTSP in Tampa Bay after the crash. Her comments were later listed in a post on the advocacy group's Facebook page.

"This was foreseeable," Johnson said, referring to the fatalities and injuries. "We've seen multiple accidents. There's going to be accidents. We know this is going to happen, and seatbelts seem a pretty common place, basic start to keeping people safe."

Ernesto Ruiz, research coordinator at the Farmworker Association of Florida, said it's not uncommon to hear that these buses don't have seat belts. In his travels nationwide, including various spots throughout Florida where seasonal workers are often employed, Ruiz said farmworkers have reported similar issues with the buses they ride.

A look inside a school bus whose seats have been removed and now used as a bus transporting farmworkers.

Usually, the buses making the rounds with the workers are "pretty old, in bad shape" and are poorly maintained, Ruiz said.

"Most, if not all, lack AC, or air conditioning units," Ruiz said.

The researcher said that without an AC unit, the workers are riding in what he calls "hot metal boxes." In some instances, Ruiz said, workers have suffered heat-related injuries that sometimes have led to death.

"It's easily preventable," he said.

Julie Taylor, executive director of the National Farmworkers Ministry, said farmworkers unfortunately "don't have the same rights" as others, which she said is "distressing and frustrating."

"They're human beings and are more at risk than everyone else," Taylor said.

Having seatbelts, AC, and safe passage for farmworkers is "a signature issue" that Taylor said should be at the forefront for everyone. She said lawmakers should pass legislation aimed at protecting farmworkers.

A new rule from the U.S. Department of Labor takes effect June 28. It states, in part: "If a vehicle is required by Department of Transportation regulations to be manufactured with seat belts, the final rule prohibits the operation of these vehicles to transport workers under the H-2A program unless each occupant is wearing a seat belt."

However, this rule does not appear to require existing buses be retrofitted to include seat belts.

Labor Department investigation

At one of the several memorial events held following the tragic crash, Rigoberto Gregorio Vazquez, from Queretaro, Mexico, one of the more than four dozen farmworkers on the bus, told a Star Banner reporter that work starts between 8 and 9 a.m. and finishes between 9 and 10 p.m.

Vazquez said the crash took the lives of his brother-in-law and neighbor. He said he had his work visa.

At the time of the deadly crash, a U.S. Department of Labor H-2A Agricultural Clearance Order indicates, Cannon Farms had contracted laborers to work May 1-June 4, six days a week, at $14.77 an hour.

Ruiz, from the Farmworker Association of Florida, said all of the workers were Mexican, mostly men. He said most of the money earned by the workers is sent to their families back home. He said his organization is closely working with the Mexican consulate. Ruiz also said the association is determining what course of action to take.

Federal investigation ongoing

While that group is contemplating what next to do, the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division is investigating the crash.

In a statement issued to the Star Banner, that agency said: "This is a full investigation covering all applicable laws to which the employer is subject to and that the Wage and Hour Division enforces. Some of those laws, especially those that correspond with H-2A employment, could deal with transportation safety requirements, housing requirements, applicable pay to ensure the workers are paid the correct rates owed to them, and whether or not any fees incurred by the workers are reimbursed to them. These fees could include visa fees and inbound and outbound transportation costs to and from their country of origin."

Jim Ross contributed to this report. Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Farmworkers need more protection, advocates say