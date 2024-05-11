More Republicans have voted early in Mercer: Today is West Virginia's last day for early voting before May 14 primary

May 11—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — Today West Virginia's voters have one more chance to go to the polls early before the 2024 Primary Election arrives Tuesday, May 14.

Today is West Virginia's final day for early voting. Early voting polls in Mercer County are open today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, 753 Democrats, 180 Independent, 3 Libertarian, 621 No Party and 1,273 Republican voters have cast their ballots, Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moy said.

"At this point we can't differentiate what particular ballots the Independents and No Party's chose," said. "Those voters had their choice. Every vote counts, we count every vote, your vote is your voice, stand up and let it be heard."

Mercer County's four early voting locations include the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton and the Herb Sims Wellness Center along Stadium Drive in Bluefield. A third early polling place is the Four Seasons Answering Service at 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell and a fourth one is the Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Drive between Princeton and Athens.

Voters should bring their voter ID card, a driver's license, hunting/fishing license or a current utility bill which verifies their address, according to County Clerk Verlin Moye. These forms of identification can be with or without a photo.

Registered voters in Monroe County can go to the old Union Rescue Building on Pump Street in Union and at Peterstown Town Hall on Thomas Street for early voting. Both of Monroe County's early polling places are open today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voters in McDowell County can go to the McDowell County Courthouse in Welch. The county's early voting location will be open today 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Moye said the polling places which will be open Tuesday, May 14, are not the same as the early voting locations.

"One important point to distinguish is that a person's home precinct is not the same as our early voting locations," Moye said. "On Election Day voters have to cast their ballots at their home precinct, which is determined by where they reside. Voters can identify their Election Day Precinct by looking on their current voter registration card. It will have the precinct number and name of the precinct."

Another way is to go to this link: https://apps.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/FindMyPollingPlace, Moye said. Voters can also go to GoVoteWV.com and choose the box labeled: Check Your Voter Registration Record.

"Along with other important election information, links are also on our website: mercervotes.com," Moye said. "Voters can also give us a call at 304-487-8338 or 8339 to confirm where their home precinct is."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

