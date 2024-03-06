More remains found as love triangle eyed as possible motive in Long Island body parts case, sources say

Days after human body parts were found in a park on Long Island, authorities on Tuesday announced the discovery of more remains and at least one arrest in the case.

Details on the suspect and the charges have not been released, but two sources familiar with the matter told NBC New York that investigators are looking into whether a love triangle was the motive in the case.

The suspect allegedly chopped up his girlfriend and the man he believed she cheated with, according to the two sources. It was not immediately clear if other people helped the man dispose of the body parts.

The Suffolk County Police Department started its investigation after a student walking to school found a “severed left arm” at Southards Pond Park on Thursday morning. A cadaver dog discovered a leg and another arm in the area, police said. A head, parts of a leg and a third arm were later recovered. The body parts appeared to have been discarded recently.

Suffolk County’s investigation led authorities to three locations: a home on Railroad Avenue in Amityville, a wooded area across from Lakeway Drive in West Babylon and Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale.

Additional human remains were found Tuesday in Farmingdale and West Babylon, Suffolk County police said in a news release. None were found Monday during a search of the home in Amityville.

The West Babylon address is roughly a 10-minute drive from Southards Pond Park and a 15-minute drive from Bethpage State Park.

Investigators believe the body parts found last week and the human remains discovered Tuesday belong to the same victims.

One of the victims, a 59-year-old woman, has been identified, police said. Her name is being withheld until relatives are notified. The other victim, a 53-year-old man, has been tentatively identified.

"Their last known address was the same location in Yonkers, however, it's unclear when they last resided there," police said in the news release.

Though the investigation is ongoing, police said the case "appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com