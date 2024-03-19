More of region sees population growth surge

Mar. 19—TRIAD — A post-pandemic resurgence in population growth that began in 2021 continued into 2023 and spread to more counties, fueled by people moving here from other states and — at least in Guilford County — from other countries, according to new Census Bureau estimates.

And statewide, most counties would be shrinking if not for the newcomers moving to the state.

Population growth slowed considerably in 2020 during the first year of the pandemic. The Census Bureau reported last year that Guilford County's growth from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, more than tripled to 0.62%, and this week the bureau's new estimates show that Guilford matched that in 2022-23.

But while the counties neighboring High Point did not see a surge in the 2021-22 period, this time they have: Davidson County's population growth went from 1% in 2021-22 to 1.4% in 2022-23; Randolph County's went from 0.64% to 0.84%; and Forsyth County's went from 0.77% to 0.84%.

On average, counties in the South experienced faster growth in 2023 than in 2022 than other regions of the U.S., the Census Bureau said. Across the South, the average annual change was 0.56%, up from 0.31% the prior year.

The new population estimates also show a continuation of most North Carolina counties seeing more deaths than births among their residents, matching a national trend.

Guilford and Forsyth were among just 22 counties where births exceeded deaths from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023. Davidson County had 395 more deaths than births, and Randolph County had 310 more.

Yet only 16 of the 100 counties saw their populations shrink during that time because of in-migration from other places, and the state's population grew by nearly 140,000, the new estimates said.

According to a report the Census Bureau issued in November, the states with the highest numbers of former residents who had moved to North Carolina the previous year were Florida, Virginia, South Carolina, New York, California and Georgia.

Guilford County's population grew by about 3,400 to nearly 550,000. Births exceeded deaths by just 677, with the rest of the growth coming from people moving into the county from other places.

But unlike most of the state's counties, international immigration accounted for a large majority — about three-fourths — of it.

Only a handful of other counties across the state have had more immigrants than U.S. migrants the past few years.