More rain on the way while it stays windy with rough seas

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says more rain is on the way as it remains windy along the coast.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says showers will continue to stream onshore Thursday morning, and a few showers will be present through the morning commute.

Some places like St. Johns County received a half inch of rain between midnight and 2 a.m. However, there may be a break in the showers this afternoon.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Rough conditions persist at the beaches with a high rip current risk and waves up to 7 feet high.

Rain will increase late Thursday and during the day Friday thanks to tropical moisture setting in. Weather patterns stay hot and stormy into next week.

As for the tropics, a weak low-pressure system is sitting northeast of the Bahamas and is headed toward Florida. Development of this system isn’t likely, but it will bring more bands of rain and storms to the local area, particularly on Friday.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Onshore winds continue meaning breezy winds and more rough beach weather. Rain amounts will likely total 1 - 1.5 inches, especially in Northeast Florida.

Tropical Storm Alberto is approaching the Gulf Coast of Mexico.

Another low-pressure area is forecast to develop in the Caribbean and move into the southwest Gulf near where Alberto is now. That system may become a depression or a named storm, but it will not be moving to Florida.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy with a Few Showers at times. High: 85

TONIGHT: Showers Increasing. Partly Cloudy & Breezy. Low: 75

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

FRI: Scattered Showers and a Few Storms. High 89/Low 75

SAT: Partly Cloudy and Hot with Scattered Storms. High 92/Low 74

SUN: Partly Sunny with Scattered Storms. High 93/Low 75

MON: Partly Cloudy with Showers & Storms. High 95/Low 74

TUE: Partly Cloudy with Showers & Storms. High 96/Low 78

WED: Partly Cloudy with Scattered Storms. High 93/Low 74

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area