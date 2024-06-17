More rain on the way for Florida, and first storm of the season could appear in the Gulf

The first storm of the season could get named in the Gulf of Mexico this week, and another potential system is lurking just off Florida’s northeast coast that could bring more rain to the Sunshine State.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking both disturbances, and as of 8 a.m. Monday, it gave the one in the Gulf a 70% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression or storm by the middle of the week.

If the Gulf system does strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be named Alberto. The threat appears to be mainly near Mexico and the northwest Gulf coast, which could see intense rain. In Southern Mexico and Central America, the hurricane center warns it could be enough to set off “life-threatening flooding and flash flooding.”

“Double digit rainfall totals likely along the coastal counties of TX and potentially Houston,” Jim Cantore of the Weather Channel posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The other system, a disorganized collection of thunderstorms several hundred miles east of the Bahamas, has a lower shot of strengthening into a tropical depression or storm this week — only 30% over the next seven days, according to the 8 a.m. hurricane center update.

But the system is still expected to dump even more rain on Florida Thursday and Friday.

“Environmental conditions could be conducive for some development of this system during the next few days while it moves westward or west-northwestward,” the hurricane center wrote.