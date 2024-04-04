More rain and snow showers coming
Staying on the colder side for April
Faraday Future has avoided getting evicted from its Los Angeles headquarters — for the time being. The troubled EV startup reached an agreement April 2 with its landlord, Rexford Industrial, to stay in the building as long as it met a few conditions. If the startup violates any of the terms, Rexford has the right to trigger a 48-hour demand for payment and can boot Faraday Future if it doesn't pay up.
The average taxpayer's refund jumped to $3,081, a 6% increase over the same week last year, according to the latest IRS filing data.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday announced plans to vote on rules restoring net neutrality. The vote, set for April 25, would reinstate 2015 internet rules adopted under President Obama that were subsequently repealed by President Trump’s FCC two years later. Rosenworcel, a longtime advocate for net neutrality, announced plans to reverse the reversal toward the end of last year, arguing that the Trump administration had, “put the agency on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of the law and the wrong side of the public.”
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Judge Juan Merchan denies a motion by Donald Trump that sought to delay the April 15 start of the hush money trial until after the United States Supreme Court ruled on whether presidential immunity protects him from prosecution.
The warm-weather staple comes in 30 colors — snap it up while it's nearly 40% off.
Workers who leave their jobs are seeing big pay increases compared to those who don't, potentially forestalling inflation's path downward.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $29, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
George Carlin's estate sued Dudesy over a comedy special that used a facsimile of the late comedian created by training an AI algorithm on his work.
It's an 'absolutely beautiful' leather tote that can fit all your must-brings with room to spare.
Save up to 45% on everything from knife sets to cookware from now until April 7.
Spotify Premium subscribers in Canada, Ireland and New Zealand will soon get 15 hours of audiobook listening each month at no extra cost. Users in the US, UK and Australia have had access to this perk since late last year.
Dave the Diver is heading to PlayStation Plus on April 16. Also, Godzilla is somehow entering the game’s world in May.
Porsche is testing a new electric SUV to slot in somewhere above the Macan EV; this is either a Cayenne EV or the three-row K1. We have some thoughts about that based on what the camo is telling us.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
TechCrunch's Early Stage conference is set to delve deep into this inquiry, and we're thrilled to announce a special Women's Breakfast event on April 25 in Boston. This exclusive gathering will focus on exploring the intricate ways in which AI is reshaping the entrepreneurial path for women in tech.
The answer is more complicated than you may think — these experts explain.
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday issued a pair of key decisions in the fight over abortion rights. The first allows a six-week abortion ban to soon take effect in the Sunshine State, while the other would allow voters in November to weigh in on a ballot initiative that would abortion expand access. Here's what else to know.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.