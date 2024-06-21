More rain north of I-4 today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking an area of low pressure in the Atlantic that drifts onshore in north Florida today.

This disturbance creates a few more downpours north of I-4, and it stays drier farther south.

It will not be as breezy today, and the humidity increases by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s, and it’ll feel like the low 100s.

Typical summer weather returns for the weekend. It’ll be hot and humid, and widespread downpours develop in the late afternoon and evening.

Scattered downpours expected most of next week as well. An onshore wind pattern develops, and that increases humidity and helps create a few showers earlier in the day as well.

That low off Florida’s east coast does have a 50% chance of developing tropical characteristics, but it moves on land soon. Another area of low pressure could develop in the same area Tropical Storm Alberto just formed. There’s a 60% chance that system could organize.

