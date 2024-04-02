More rain: Lower Hudson Valley faces flood risks during mid-week storm

A storm is expected to hit much of New York state Tuesday evening into Thursday morning, raising flood concerns for the Lower Hudson Valley.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a warning Tuesday afternoon urging New Yorkers to prepare for potential storm damage on the eastern coast of the state, including the Mid-Hudson and Capital regions. She said upstate regions like the Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley and the Catskills are even expecting 6 to 12 inches of snow, with the potential for as much as two feet of snow at the highest elevations.

Meteorologist Jay Engel said the Lower Hudson Valley is expecting two to three inches of rain and could see minor flooding in flood prone areas like coastal communities on the Sound Shore, the Hudson River, and on major highways like the Bronx River Parkway and the Saw Mill River Parkway.

"The heaviest rain looks like it will fall late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening," Engel said. "As we get later Wednesday into Thursday, coastal flooding in the Sound Shore in lower Westchester could be significant. We aren't yet expecting it to flood into the Hudson River."

Wind gusts could also reach up to 50 mph in some areas Tuesday night to Wednesday night, which could cause downed trees, downed electrical lines and power outages. A wind advisory was issued for Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties starting 11 a.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.

"The period of highest wind is likely Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening, but those impacts will be seen mainly throughout the coast and not as much inland," Engel said. "But along the Hudson River, you can get gusts over 30 miles per hour."

As of 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service had not issued any flood advisories, but a flood watch is expected for lower Westchester on Thursday.

Hochul advised residents to stay off the roads, especially from Wednesday through Thursday morning.

“It is critical that New Yorkers monitor their local forecasts and take proper precautions as the weather unfolds," Hochul said. "I have directed state agencies to make the necessary preparations and to engage with local partners as we prepare for the conditions to come.”

She said the state has mobilized emergency management staff and over 3,500 state Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority staff in case of any emergencies on the road.

What to do during a power outage

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has provided some tips for residents in case they find themselves without power or in another dangerous situation:

Medications that require refrigeration can be kept in a closed refrigerator for several hours. Check with your physician or pharmacist before moving medication.

If you have space in your refrigerator or freezer, consider filling plastic containers with water and leaving an inch of space inside each one. This will help keep food cold if the power goes out.

Plan to have an alternative cooking source, such as a camp stove or outdoor grill. Follow appropriate safety rules for its use outside the residence.

Before installing a generator, be sure to properly disconnect from your utility electrical service. If possible, have your generator installed by a qualified electrician.

Have extra blankets, coats, hats, and gloves.

If you have a computer, back up files and operating systems regularly. Turn off all computers, monitors, and other devices when they are not being used.

If you have an electric garage door opener, locate the manual release level, and learn how to operate it.

If you have a telephone instrument or system that requires electricity to work, plan for alternate communication such as a standard telephone handset, cellular telephone, or radio.

Turn off or disconnect major appliances and other equipment, e.g., computers, in case of a momentary power surge that can damage these devices. Keep one light turned on so you know when power returns. Consider using surge protectors wherever you use electronic equipment.

Call your utility provider to notify them of the outage and listen to local broadcasts for official information. Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

Check to see if neighbors and those with access or functional needs have power.

Use only flashlights for emergency lighting. Candles pose the risk of fire.

Keep refrigerators and freezer doors closed. Most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for approximately four (4) hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Do not use a gas stove for heat. It could give off harmful levels of carbon monoxide.

To report a power outage or electrical emergency, local residents should call their utility provider:

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Storm to hit Lower Hudson Valley NY could cause major flooding