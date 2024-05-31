More rain, less heat! Tracking a stormier pattern into the weekend. Here’s the details:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents across south Louisiana & coastal Mississippi can expect a welcomed return to rain chances the next few days! Unfortunately, this may hinder outdoor plans at times; and there is a low-end severe risk & flash flood threat.

The Weather Prediction Center has increased the flood potential Friday to a Level 2 out of 4 due to the heavier rainfall over the last few days. Localized street flooding will be the primary concern.

In addition, a few isolated severe storms possible with the primary risk being gusty winds 40-50+mph.

Now, as we head into the weekend, it doesn’t look like a complete washout – However, expect to dodge thunderstorms daily!

Saturday brings a higher chance of rain, with scattered thunderstorms likely throughout the day. These storms are expected to move from the Gulf of Mexico northward, bringing increased rain chances, especially in the western parts of our area.

Sunday will continue to see a likelihood of showers and thunderstorms with a 60% chance of rain.

Into next week, rain chances may drop lower Tuesday-Wednesday before a late-season front helps uptick the rain chances again by Thursday. Maybe a tad less muggy behind that front?! We shall see…

