More rain in the forecast for Wichita Falls for the week ahead

After three days of sunshine and warm temperatures, Wichita Falls and parts of North Texas will have a chance of rain at midweek.

The National Weather Service predicts rain may start Wednesday night and remain in the forecast through Friday.

Wichita Falls and parts of Texas to the south and east may see spring-like thunderstorms on Thursday night and Friday. The biggest threat is expected to be large hail.

Mild temperatures dominate the forecast for the week ahead, but early March is not necessarily always free of winter weather. In 1989, snow began March 4 and produced blizzard-like conditions in Wichita Falls, dropping a record 9.7 inches of snow.

With 4.33 inches of rain so far in 2024, Wichita Falls is staying about 1.6 inches ahead of normal precipitation.

Lake levels dropped slightly over the past week. The combined total for lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo was 56.5 percent of capacity.

Wichita Falls water customers remain under Stage 1 Drought Watch restrictions.

