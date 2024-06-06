More rain in the forecast for flood-hit areas of Germany

A helper walks through an alley with sandbags in front of the houses after the Danube flood waters have receded somewhat. Armin Weigel/dpa

Parts of southern Germany are once again threatened by heavy rainfall following a major storm last week, meteorologists said on Thursday, as the government promised help to those affected by the recent flooding.

For southern Bavaria, models are forecasting rainfall in some areas of up to 60 millimetres between Saturday evening and Monday afternoon, German Weather Service (DWD) meteorologist Dirk Mewes said.

That would not be as severe as last week, he noted, but it could still pose considerable danger due to the already swollen waterways and the soaked ground. Mudslides were one such risk.

According to the DWD, localized thunderstorms with hail and strong gusts are expected farther to the west of Bavaria, in the state of Baden-Württemberg, from Thursday afternoon to Friday. There could also be heavy rainfall there of up to 40 mm in a short space of time.

Several locations in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg have experienced the kind of rainfall that they statistically see only every 50 to 100 years. Six people have died in the flooding so far.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised that the state would help those in need.

"As with previous floods, we will assess the damage together with the federal states and organize help," Scholz pledged in a statement to the Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, on Thursday.

Scholz acknowledged that the federal and state governments needed to be better prepared for such disasters. He said coastal and inland flood protection would be improved.

Many, but not all, of the long-distance rail services are operating again in much of southern Germany, according to the latest service updates.

Meanwhile, police said eight people were slightly injured when an unknown substance was released during flood clean-up work in a cellar in Bavaria.

A police spokesman said that those affected had complained of slight respiratory irritation after coming into contact with the substance on the grounds of a private property in the town of Baar-Ebenhausen on Thursday. Three of the slightly injured were firefighters.

The police believe that it was probably nitric acid, which then possibly reacted with another substance. However, the spill was "very brief and not particularly intense," said the spokesman.

The words "Climate crisis - is this my future?" can be read on a bridge over the Danube in the old town. The cathedral and the Stone Bridge can be seen in the background. Aid workers in Bavaria have been battling the flood and its consequences for days. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Trees stand in the flood waters of the Danube. The situation is easing in some flood areas in southern Germany, but remains tense on the lower Danube. Armin Weigel/dpa