More rain, flash flooding possible Friday

Another surge of moisture will bring more rain and thunderstorms to New Mexico Friday. Storms could again bring heavy rain, bringing a threat for flash flooding and debris flows near burn scar areas.

The Ruidoso area got a break from the heavy rain today. The heavier rain today has been across northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado, with a line of thunderstorms that have turned severe at times. This line of storms continues to bring locally heavy rainfall tonight to areas around Cuba and the Jemez Mountains. These storms will move out of New Mexico overnight.

Areas in southern and southeastern New Mexico will wake up to scattered showers Friday morning. A few thunderstorms will likely develop in the afternoon. These storms will bring a very high threat of burn scar flash flooding to the Blue 2, McBride, South Fork, and Salt Fire burn scar areas. Up to 1″ of rain may be possible with some of these storms. In northwest New Mexico, a line of thunderstorms will develop once again, and march east across the northern half of the state through Friday night. These storms will also be capable of very heavy rainfall and severe weather weather, including gusty winds. Another round of rain may develop Friday night into early Saturday morning for parts of northwestern, central, and northern New Mexico before wrapping up by mid-morning Saturday. Flash flooding will also be possible across the northern mountain burn scar areas Friday.

Drier air will begin moving into New Mexico this weekend as an area of high pressure moves over the state on Saturday. Recycled monsoon moisture will continue to bring daily chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to parts of New Mexico through the weekend and even every afternoon next week. But with the high pressure overhead, high temperatures will start a warming trend Saturday, and climb back above normal again Sunday afternoon. By the middle of next week, highs will be back in the 90s and 100s once again, with showers keeping a few areas cooler.

