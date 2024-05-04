More rain chances on and off this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Isolated showers, high 75

Tonight: Scattered showers, low 63

Sunday: Showers & T-storms, high 78 (60)

Monday T-storm chances, high 74 (62)

Tuesday: Showers & rumbles, high 80 (65)

Wednesday: Breezy thundershowers, high 82 (66)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A few round of rain showers will move through central Ohio throughout the entire weekend. The first round will arrive by mid morning. In the late afternoon another round of showers and storms push through.

Outside of those windows, light spotty shower chances will continue. Temperatures today will be in the mid 70s for the daytime high.

Rain chances go down a little bit tonight, but are not ruled out completely. It will be another muggy night across the area as well. Lows will fall to the low 60s.

Tomorrow will bring more showers and storms, with even warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s. The afternoon and evening will bring a marginal risk for severe weather. Strong winds will be the biggest threat.

The first full week of May will be a wet one. There will be plenty of rain chances for the entire work week. A little more than two inches of rain will fall by week’s end. Temperatures will run slightly above normal, but a cooldown will be in view eventually.

