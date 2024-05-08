More proof that Arizona’s universal voucher scam is designed to benefit the rich

We knew from the beginning that imposing a universal voucher program on Arizona taxpayers was a Robin-Hood-in-reverse scam, robbing money from the poor to give to the rich.

Knowing that didn’t matter to the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature and then-Gov. Doug Ducey, who signed the atrocity into law.

Then, we learned that the con could be 10 times worse than we thought, potentially bankrupting the state.

New “revelations” keep proving, sadly, what we’ve known all along.

Most vouchers go to wealthy students

Last year, the nonprofit Hechinger Report, which exclusively covers education issues, found that private schools jacked up tuition costs to further profit from the flimflam that is universal vouchers, making it even more difficult for families of average means to benefit from the ludicrously named Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.

This week, we get even MORE proof of the big ripoff. As if we needed it.

The Arizona Republic’s Madeleine Parrish reports on a study by the much-respected Bookings Institution that proved how the lion’s share of voucher money is going to families living in wealthy neighborhoods.

The numbers show that there were about 20 voucher recipients per 1,000 people in ZIP codes with median incomes of less than $47,404, while there were about 74 per 1,000 people in ZIP codes with median incomes higher than $114,968.

ESA program started small, then grew

Jon Valant, a senior fellow at Brookings, said, “What we find is that it’s a highly disproportionate number of people who are getting access to ESA funds in Arizona — they live in very wealthy areas, they live in areas with very low poverty rates, and they live in areas with very high levels of educational attainment.”

The voucher program was a lie from the start.

Voucher committee: Earns an 'F' in oversight

It initially was created for special needs children, supposedly, but grew and grew until in 2017 the Legislature passed a universal voucher law that would have allowed all students to apply for the ESA program. Rich or poor. Needy or not.

Voters didn’t fall for it. Signatures were collected and the issue was put on the ballot. Nearly 1.5 million Arizonans, roughly 65% of the vote, defeated the expansion.

That didn’t stop the Republicans who controlled the Legislature, however.

It's like Charlie Brown and the football

To them, voucher expansion became a version of the old “Peanuts” bit in which Lucy holds a football for Charlie Brown to kick, pulling it away at the last second. And him falling for it again and again.

They first used disabled kids as the football to create the voucher program, then they used military kids, foster kids, kindergartners and others to expand it. Then, finally, it was all in.

It has been Lucy, Charlie Brown and the football, over and over again.

And the price to taxpayers ain’t peanuts.

