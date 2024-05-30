More pretrial releases in Oklahoma County to be handled by TEEM, commissioners decide

Oklahoma County commissioners on Wednesday authorized District Attorney Vicki Behenna to finalize plans allowing a nonprofit to take over most pretrial release services from the county.

Commissioners made their decision after Behenna and Brigitte Biffle, Oklahoma County's interim public defender, told them consolidating those services under one roof would help streamline efforts to allow some defendants to obtain pretrial releases before their cases are heard.

Increased numbers of pretrial releases over time have worried some, especially after a recent incident where a defendant being monitored by The Employment and Education Ministry was arrested by authorities after being accused of repeatedly raping a Lyft driver.

It is expected as many as six employees who conduct criminal background checks on potential prerelease candidates will stay employed by the county. Their positions will either be moved to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office or the Criminal Justice Authority's jail staff.

That's because those employees do criminal history screenings on arrestees being considered for pretrial release using the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (OLETS) databases, functions required to stay with law enforcement agencies by state law.

But people holding other positions in the office who haven't already left will be offered similar roles at TEEM, Executive Director Kris Steele said.

Another eight employees who supervise other individuals sentenced to perform community service or required to work in Oklahoma County's SHINE program also would be moved to TEEM.

In some cases, community service/SHINE participants are just looking to build their resumes, showing they are willing to show up to work for future employers, Steele said.

"The opportunity to be involved in that program is something I am excited about," Steele said.

An exhaustive review of services provided by TEEM and the county's court services division showed most could be handled by TEEM, Behenna said.

She said her office would continue to evaluate arrestees to determine if they should be released on their own recognizance for medical reasons when they are brought into the jail or a crisis center.

The recommendation to consolidate was endorsed by a pretrial release advisory panel she assembled to evaluate the issue, Behenna said.

"Our pretrial release program is at critical mass right now ... many people left court services, and I don't know if (anyone there) is doing supervision, right now," she said.

Too many pretrial releases, not enough supervision, critics have said

When commissioners discussed the consolidation plan April 24, members of the county's court services office and several residents objected to the plan.

Court services' objection primarily was related to the criminal background checks issue, while others criticized the processes TEEM uses to vet defendants for pretrial releases and to supervise them once they are in the program.

A page on Facebook named Diversion Programs Gone Wild regularly posts criticisms about the TEEM program and the work that it does.

Steele told commissioners in April that his program had supervised 1,234 individuals who had been released into its care in 2023, with only 2.75% of them failing to comply with pretrial conditions.

Once someone accused of a crime is released by a judge on a TEEM bond, the nonprofit works with the individual to help that person meet employment, housing and educational needs with the goal of avoiding further involvement in the state's legal system, he told them.

While 12% of those participants in 2023 failed to appear at required hearings, TEEM was working to improve that mark, Steele said.

How TEEM would help prosecutors, public defenders and judges evaluate eligibility

Steele provided commissioners with TEEM's proposed criteria for pretrial release programs if the county follows through with its plan, saying they would comply with requirements set forth in Oklahoma's Pretrial Release Act.

As required by law, Oklahoma County would continue to do criminal history checks and provide those to prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges and to TEEM.

From there, TEEM would evaluate where candidates live, work and go to school (if applicable), information about their close family members, their medical, substance abuse and mental health histories and what types of services it could provide to help them succeed if they were released before trial.

As part of that process, TEEM also would use a validated, evidence-based assessment to evaluate each individual’s risk of failing to meet program requirements.

The results would be released to judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys before a pretrial release determination is made.

Each quarter, TEEM would provide a report to Oklahoma County's presiding judge and the county's court clerk showing total numbers of people screened, evaluated or otherwise considered for pretrial release and recommendations that were made, as well as numbers of people in pretrial release who failed to appear for required screenings, counseling sessions or court hearings.

It would immediately notify judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys if someone on pretrial release violated terms of that agreement.

Once a defendant is authorized for pretrial release, TEEM would work as it currently does with that individual by assessing his or her needs for housing, transportation, medical care or treatments for mental health or substance abuse issues. Beyond addressing those needs, its counselors also would help each person obtain educational opportunities, jobs and guidance to help them navigate Oklahoma County's judicial process.

TEEM case managers also would ensure each person authorized for pretrial release meets required appointments for care, counseling, drug screenings and court hearings, and regularly check the Oklahoma Supreme Court Network's case filing system to see if any additional charges or holds were placed on clients.

For individuals who are required to wear a GPS ankle monitor, TEEM case managers would explain the conditions of their release and would be required to immediately report to the judge, the district attorney and defense counsel any observed violations.

Law enforcement would be given full access to location information for all TEEM participants who are assigned to GPS monitoring, the proposed policy states.

"That is a critical need law enforcement requires," Behenna told commissioners.

A contract between Oklahoma County and TEEM and related memorandums of understanding would be brought before commissioners for approval before the end of June, Behenna told them.

