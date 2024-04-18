More people move from California to Texas than any other state, report says. Here's a list
Among state-to-state moves, more people are moving from California to Texas. Why?
Here's what we know about the special relationship between the Golden State and the Lone Star State.
Top states with migrations to Texas
An estimated 102,000 Californians moved to Texas in 2022, according to Texas Realtors' 2024 Texas Relocation Report. This is nearly 2.5 times the migration from Florida, with the next highest number.
Number of people
Leaving state
102,000
California
41,000
Florida
30,000
New York
25,000
Colorado
25,000
Illinois
25,000
Louisiana
25,000
Oklahoma
Top states Texans are migrating to
Texans and Californians must be fond of each other because California was also the top state that Texans moved to in 2022.
Number of people
Arriving state
42,000
California
38,000
Florida
26,000
Oklahoma
Top sources of Texas' net gain of residents
In 2022, an estimated 668,000 people moved to Texas, according to a new release from Texas Realtors. In all, the state saw a net gain of almost 175,000 residents.
Why are people moving to Texas?
"There are a number of reasons Texas continues to draw people from other states," Jef Conn, Chairman of Texas Realtors, stated in a news release. "Many new residents enjoy a lower cost of living in Texas or better job opportunities at companies that expand or relocate here. Texas has vibrant large cities, charming small towns, and rural areas with all the space you'd ever want. You can find pretty much any lifestyle you're seeking here."
An additional 3.3 million people moved within Texas in 2022.
How many people live in Texas?
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that 30,503,301 people lived in Texas as of July 2023.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: California to Texas: Largest state-to-state move in the US, report says