More people move from California to Texas than any other state, report says. Here's a list

Among state-to-state moves, more people are moving from California to Texas. Why?

Here's what we know about the special relationship between the Golden State and the Lone Star State.

Top states with migrations to Texas

An estimated 102,000 Californians moved to Texas in 2022, according to Texas Realtors' 2024 Texas Relocation Report. This is nearly 2.5 times the migration from Florida, with the next highest number.

Number of people Leaving state 102,000 California 41,000 Florida 30,000 New York 25,000 Colorado 25,000 Illinois 25,000 Louisiana 25,000 Oklahoma

Top states Texans are migrating to

Texans and Californians must be fond of each other because California was also the top state that Texans moved to in 2022.

Number of people Arriving state 42,000 California 38,000 Florida 26,000 Oklahoma

Top sources of Texas' net gain of residents

In 2022, an estimated 668,000 people moved to Texas, according to a new release from Texas Realtors. In all, the state saw a net gain of almost 175,000 residents.

States contributing to the highest net gain of Texas residents

Why are people moving to Texas?

"There are a number of reasons Texas continues to draw people from other states," Jef Conn, Chairman of Texas Realtors, stated in a news release. "Many new residents enjoy a lower cost of living in Texas or better job opportunities at companies that expand or relocate here. Texas has vibrant large cities, charming small towns, and rural areas with all the space you'd ever want. You can find pretty much any lifestyle you're seeking here."

An additional 3.3 million people moved within Texas in 2022.

How many people live in Texas?

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that 30,503,301 people lived in Texas as of July 2023.

